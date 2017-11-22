'Gotham' Season 4 Episode 10 Spoilers: Penguin Declares War Against Gordon

Facebook/GOTHAMonFOX Promotional photo for "Gotham" season 4.

Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor) will issue an all-out war against Jim (Ben McKenzie) in the upcoming episode of "Gotham."

In the episode titled "Things That Go Boom," the synopsis reveals that the GCPD detective wants to strike a deal with his nemesis regarding Sofia (Crystal Reed). Ever since the girl decided to take Jim's side, Penguin has been itching to show both of them how angry he is with the situation.

The promo shows the villain finally blowing his top and shouting that if the enemy wants war, he will give him a war. It has been a while since viewers saw the two main characters in an intense face off. Both of them have changed since Penguin "died" and was resurrected.

Meanwhile, the trailer also shows Professor Pyg (Michael Cerveris) testing Jim's patience. The detective is supposed to be interrogating the man, but the task is not going anywhere. Pyg just refuses to talk to him and, instead, just making pig noises while waiting for Jim to punch him.

In an interview with Collider, Cerveris said that his character has no plans to give up on Jim. Pyg firmly believes that he and the detective belong together. He is just waiting for the other to realize it. For now, he is prepared to do whatever he can to make Jim change his mind.

"At the moment, he's not even allowing for the possibility that that could ever happen. At the moment, he's so convinced that, even though it may take longer than he had hoped, he knows that Jim Gordon is his parallel and his partner. If Jim doesn't realize it yet, the Professor is patient and knows that with time and with carnage, he'll be able to bring Jim around," Cerveris said.

"Gotham" season 4 airs Thursdays, at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.