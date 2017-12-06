'Gotham' Season 4 Episode 11 Spoilers: Tabitha Wants the Old Butch Back

Facebook/GOTHAMonFOX Promotional photo for 'Gotham' season 4

Tabitha (Jessica Lucas) is still hoping that Grundy (Drew Powell) will return to good old Butch in the upcoming episode of "Gotham."

In the episode titled "Queen Takes Knight," the synopsis reveals that Tabitha will make her ex-lover remember his past. Since Butch transformed into the frenzied villain that is Grundy, he has forgotten about her. Tabitha has tried hard to make him recall their relationship but to no avail. This time around, she is crossing her fingers that her plan will work.

Elsewhere, Carmine Falcone (guest star John Doman) is coming to town. His arrival will inevitably make things more complicated to the already difficult connections among Sofia (Crystal Reed), Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor), and Gordon (Ben McKenzie). The promo shows Penguin out of control, shouting until he is hoarse.

Jim, on the other hand, is getting ready for war. In the clip, he is instructing his men in the Gotham City PD to prepare for a massive operation. As for Nygma (Cory Michael Smith), he will be seen struggling as he tries to gain control of his other persona. The Riddler is becoming too strong for him. If Nygma does not do anything to reign the villain in, he is in danger of losing his personality forever.

Fans of the series should prepare for a huge cliffhanger in the upcoming season finale. Executive producer Bryan Wynbrandt recently told Comicbook that they would be leaving plenty of stories to work on in the next installment.

"Right now, our focus is on the characters we have," said Wynbrandt. "I mean we have I think the biggest cast on television and every one of them deserves their own story. I mean everyone is so good. So right now we're just trying to figure out the best way to service our cast before we introduce anyone else and for us the exciting thing for us is bringing in Jerome, pushing the story forward and we're certainly going to leave this season in a place where people are going to want a Season 5."

"Gotham" season 4 airs Thursdays, at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.