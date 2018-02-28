'Gotham' Season 4 Episode 12 Spoilers: Alfred To Work For Jim At The GCPD?

Facebook/GOTHAMonFOX Promotional photo for 'Gotham' season 4

Gordon (Ben McKenzie) may be Alfred's (Sean Pertwee) only form of salvation in the upcoming episode of "Gotham."

In the episode titled "Pieces of a Broken Mirror," a sneak peek shows the Wayne family butler being accosted by tugs under a bridge in Gotham city. His suit and shiny dress shoes look out of place in the filthy surroundings. When the lowlifes are about to beat Alfred to death, Gordon arrives and saves the day. The commissioner is confused on what the butler is doing in such a place, especially without his ward Bruce (David Mazouz). After listening to Alfred's carefully chosen words, however, he understands what happened.

Last midseason finale, Bruce kicked Alfred out of the Wayne Manor. He had enough of the older man's meddling. There was no stopping Bruce's steady plunge to the world misdemeanor. Once Gordon realizes that Alfred is homeless and jobless to boot, he may offer him something that will solve both problems. The detective may find a place for Alfred at GCPD. It will be a temporary job, of course, since it is likely that Bruce will soon snap out of his alcohol-induced euphoria and take in his most loyal employee back.

Meanwhile, the episode will also see the introduction of Cosmo Krank aka The Toymaker. In the comics, he is the CEO of the Krank Co., the company that creates futuristic toys. Viewers are also looking forward Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor) and Jerome's (Cameron Monaghan) alliance to escape the Arkham Asylum. In an interview with SYFY, Taylor said the partnership was born out of necessity more than anything.

"Alliances change and everyone's using each other to get the upper hands, and it's a comment on dystopia that we do on our show. And to see the Penguin and Jerome together, I think it's going to be really exciting for people because, again, it's like we have order versus chaos. There's a place, especially Gotham City, where those two can work together. But we'll see how long that can last," Taylor said.

"Gotham" season 4 episode 12 will air on Thursday, March 1 at 8 p.m. EST on FOX.