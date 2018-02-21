'Gotham' Season 4 Episode 12 Spoilers: Gordon Meets Cosmo Krank

Facebook/GOTHAMonFOX Promotional photo for 'Gotham' season 4

Gordon (Ben McKenzie) will come face to face with the CEO of the Krank Co. in the Batman universe in the upcoming episode of "Gotham."

In the episode titled "Pieces of a Broken Mirror," the synopsis reveals that the commissioner will be called to handle a villain arriving in Gotham City with a specific purpose in mind. Cosmo Krank aka The Toymaker will come to assassinate one of the city doctors. Comic readers recognize the character as the CEO of the company that creates futuristic toys. When Bruce discovered the danger that Krank Co.'s products pose to society, he labored to get the company to close down. Cosmo took on his Toymaker persona and vowed to get revenge.

Elsewhere, the episode will see Lee (Morena Baccarin) creating a new headquarters in the Narrows. She and Nygma (Cory Michael Smith) will labor to rebuild the place. The Narrows is the island in the middle of the Gotham River where the Arkham Asylum is located. The episode will also see the return of new Ivy (guest star Peyton List). After her transformation, she will seek her old friend Selina (Camren Bicondova) to talk about old times. The last time viewers saw Ivy, she ingested a potion that changed her appearance.

As for Bruce (David Mazouz), speculations are rife that sooner or later, he will regret kicking Alfred (Sean Pertwee) out of his life. The Wayne's loyal butler will be found by Gordon loitering under a city underpass, cold and homeless. Mazouz also teased that the iconic bats are going to roll in in season 4B. The appearance of the mammals, of course, are imperative to Bruce's transformation as Batman.

"... But bats will be on the show very soon, and there will be a form of bat encounter. There will be a very clear form of that iconic moment of Bruce being afraid of bats and be having a connection to bats and it won't be in the way that it's already been done. This is a new approach and it is going to be an alternative version. But that encounter will definitely happen and it will happen fairly soon when we come back."

"Gotham" season 4 episode 12 will air on Thursday, March 1 at 8 p.m. EST on FOX.