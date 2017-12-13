'Gotham' Season 4 Episode 12 Spoilers: Penguin and Joker to Fight for Supremacy

Facebook/GOTHAMonFOX Promotional photo for 'Gotham' season 4

Jerome (Cameron Monaghan) and Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor) will battle for the position of the king of prison in the upcoming second half of the current season of "Gotham."

Fans of the series will have to wait quite a long while to learn what is set to happen next in the latest installment of the FOX series. The next episode will not air until Spring. Fox, however, has released a promo, teasing the events that will take place following Penguin's capture. Last episode, the villain took the fall when Sofia's (Crystal Reed) master plan was locked in place. She left clues for Gordon (Ben McKenzie) to find that it was Penguin who orchestrated her father's death.

When Carmine Falcone (guest star John Doman) arrived in Gotham City, he was ambushed by unknown men. The truth was that everything was masterminded by Sofia in her quest to avenge her brother's death. She sacrificed her own father so she could con Gordon and the GCPD. At the end of the episode, Sofia was proclaimed queen of the city and it was too late for the commissioner to do anything about it. Penguin was carted off to prison where he met Jerome.

In the teaser, Jerome is trying to assert his dominance on Penguin by making him act like his personal puppet. As expected, the former king of the city underworld will not follow orders. The two will fight, with Penguin appearing to have won the brawl after knocking out Jerome. The Joker, however, is expected to bounce back and show the newcomer who is the prison boss. Their battle for supremacy will continue until one of them submits to the other.

Elsewhere in the promo, Gordon is showing warning Sofia that if he falls down, he is taking her with him. She seems to be not worried about it, though. Sofia knows that she has Gordon by the neck. It is only a matter of time until her brother's murderer will suffer from his sin.

"Gotham" season 4 will return this Spring on Fox.