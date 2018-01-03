'Gotham' Season 4 Episode 12 Spoilers: Will Jerome Agree to Help Penguin Return to Power?

Facebook/GOTHAMonFOX Promotional photo for 'Gotham' season 4

Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor) may be able to convince Jerome (Cameron Monaghan) to join forces with him and take their place at the top of the city criminal hierarchy in the upcoming second half of the current season of "Gotham."

Many fans of the series were pleasantly surprised when FOX released a holiday greeting showing both villains in the photo. In the image, Penguin and Jerome seem to have become good friends, with their arms around each other and smiling at the camera. They are wearing their Arkham Asylum uniforms and have bruises on their faces. Last midseason finale, Penguin was floored when his right hand man Victor Zsasz (Anthony Carrigan) betrayed him. When he was sent to jail, he was surprised to see Jerome welcoming him. Penguin thought that the villain was already dead.

Although the trailer shows the two fighting for domination of the Arkham Asylum, it is possible that having a common enemy will bind them together. Both wanted to get revenge on Gordon (Ben McKenzie) and Bruce (David Mazouz). Penguin also knows that he has no one left when even his most loyal henchmen sold him out. To return to power, he needs someone like Jerome. Recently, Mazouz said that Jerome's return to Gotham city would make waves. The villain is set to team up with other rogues in his quest to take over the city. Of course, he and Penguin will have to deal with Sofia (Crystal Reed), who is technically the new head of Gotham.

"The second half of the season will mark one of the worst episodes in Gotham yet," Mazouz teased. "And, the worse the episode is for Gotham, the better it is for viewers, right? Jerome will team up with some less than likable villains and they will take over the city and it will be a terrible, terrible fiasco."

"Gotham" season 4 will return this Spring on Fox.