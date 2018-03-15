'Gotham' Season 4 Episode 14 Spoilers: Ivy Chooses Her Next Target; Bruce and Alfred Reunite

Facebook/GOTHAMonFOX A promotional image for "Gotham"

Spoilers for the next episode of "Gotham" suggest that there is going to be a reunion. The episode will also follow Ivy (Maggie Geha) as she picks up her next target.

The official synopsis for "Gotham" season 4 episode 14 reveals that Ivy will continue her attacks on Gotham City as she decides on her next victim. Since she started wreaking havoc in the city, her power has grown stronger than ever, and it is Gordon (Ben McKenzie) and Lucius' (Chris Chalk) job to stop her.

While Ivy alone is already more than enough to deal with, the synopsis reveals that she is not the only problem that the people of Gotham will have to take care of in the upcoming episode. Aside from her, Gordon also needs to go up against Sofia Falcone (Crystal Reed), who seeks full control over Gotham. The synopsis reveals that as she tries to rule over the city, she will turn to Lee (Morena Baccarin) to learn more about the state of the Narrows.

Elsewhere in the episode, Bruce (David Mazouz) will have a reunion with Alfred (Sean Pertwee). The synopsis reveals that Bruce will be the first to make the move by reaching out to Alfred to patch things up with his old friend. This title of the episode, "Reunion," hints that this reconciliation is going to be the highlight of the episode.

Meanwhile, episode 14 will also follow Nygma (Cory Michael Smith) as he pays a visit to Arkham. It remains to be seen what the purpose of his visit will be, but it was hinted in the previous episode that at this point in the series, Nygma is having a hard time controlling his alter ego. It's possible that he's visiting the Arkham Asylum to look for someone who can help him resolve his dilemma.

"Gotham" airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EDT on FOX.