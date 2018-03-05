'Gotham' Season 4 News: Ben McKenzie Hints Renews Friendship Between Jim And Harvey

Facebook/ GOTHAMonFOX Promo image for 'Gotham'

The friendship between Jim Gordon (Ben McKenzie) and Harvey Bullock (Donal Logue) may be strained in season 4 of "Gotham," but this might change in the upcoming installments of the TV series.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, McKenzie revealed that Jim's latest failure could reunite him with his partner.

According to the actor, Harvey's knowledge about what Jim has been up to will be forever etched in the fabric of their friendship.

"In a way, it almost bonds them closer in the sense that Jim was always able to look at Harvey with somewhat of a sense of being superior to him — that Harvey was a cop who played on the edges of legality and ethics, McKenzie also said. "Now that Jim has crossed that line, he understands how one gets there better. It is a nice maturing of their relationship."

McKenzie also told TVLine that Jim will finally realize that Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz) and his guardian Alfred Pennyworth (Sean Pertwee) are currently not in good terms. But he will do everything that he can to fix the problem. The actor also mentioned that he actually touched on the topic in the episode titled "The Demon's Head."

He also said that Jim will also deal with Bruce's problematic attitude once they meet face to face. "There are maybe half a dozen fundamental relationships on the show, and certainly Jim and Bruce's is one of them. It's a crucial relationship, so you have to figure out how to navigate it slowly..." the actor also stated.

In addition, McKenzie said that his character will soon find out what Lee Thompkins (Morena Baccarin) is up to as "The Doc" in the upcoming episodes of the action series. "I think he'll try to figure out what her angle is exactly, and yet there will probably also be a mixture of respect. It's an interesting swing for her. He may not approve of it entirely, but on one level I would think he envies it in a way," he also said.

"Gotham" season 4 airs on Fox every Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST.