'Gotham' Season 4 News: Cameron Monaghan Teases Jerome's Return

Facebook/Gotham

Cameron Monaghan has teased that he is all set to reprise his Jerome role in the current season of "Gotham."

In a recent Instagram post, the actor posted a photo taken at what appears to be a warehouse in Gotham City or a room in the Gotham City Police Department (GCPD). As the photo also shows a chair that bears the name "Jerome," it is apparent that the actor's post was in relation to his upcoming return to the series.

Monaghan's tease of his character's return to "Gotham" season 4 is not really surprising, though. After all, it was no less than the series' executive producer John Stephens who revealed in an earlier interview that the character suspected to be the Joker is, indeed, returning this year despite being killed last season. Not only did Stephens confirm that Monaghan is returning, but he also revealed that the supposed prototype of Joker will find himself forming an ally with unlikely characters.

"You're totally gonna see him this year. You're gonna see him in a new position this year, and he's gonna form an alliance with a character who he has not been near at any time soon. Essentially, we're gonna see him and Oswald Cobblepot (Robin Lord Taylor) come closer," Stephens said in an interview with Comicbook.com last September.

While it is already certain that Monaghan is returning as Jerome, "Gotham" fans, especially those who suspect that his role is the show's version of Joker, are advised not to expect that he will evolve into the show's version of Bruce Wayne/Batman's (David Mazouz in the series) most identifiable villain as the character is simply a homage to the real one.

"He's obviously not the Joker himself, although (he) clearly seems to be the impetus that eventually creates the Joker. The more that we see him, the more he carves out his own path I'd say... the Jerome character continues to evolve," executive producer and writer for "Gotham" Bryan Wynbrandt told Screen Rant last month.

"Gotham" season 4 airs over Fox on Thursday nights at 8 p.m. ET.