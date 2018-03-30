'Gotham' Season 4 News: Show's Fate in Question as Season 4 Wraps Up

Facebook/ GOTHAMonFOX Promo image for 'Gotham' season 4

The filming for season 4 of "Gotham" has officially concluded.

David Mazouz confirmed that the production for all the episodes of the superhero series has finally wrapped up through a lengthy post on Instagram.

Because of his heartfelt farewell, Heroic Hollywood noted that it could be a sign of the show's possible cancellation after season 4 since Fox has yet to make a decision about the show's future.

Part of the young actor's post reads: "That's a wrap on season 4 In some ways these 4 years feel like they should be 10 and in others it feels like the experience has taken 2 weeks. All I know is I am so crazy proud of what we have done on #Gotham. I am so happy I was blessed enough to be a part of this large super villain/hero family."

The actor who plays the role of young Bruce Wayne in the series also mentioned that working on "Gotham" shaped him to become what he is right now, and he is ready to face the new challenges that will come his way. "And whether or not this is the end of Gotham's road, I love you all and these characters and what they represent will live forever (on Netflix and Hulu) and in our minds and hearts (I know that was cheesy but it is true)," he also wrote.

This could be the actor's farewell note to the fans until the network announces that they will greenlight the show's return for its fifth season.

However, it seemed that the network's executives remain positive about the fate of "Gotham" despite its mediocre performance in the ratings game.

During the INTV Conference that was held in Jerusalem earlier this month, Fox Chairman Gary Newman gave a positive remark about the show's future. "We asked a lot of it this year moving to Thursday nights and I thought it did a pretty good job of opening up that night for us. I feel like Gotham should have a place in our schedule," Newman said as reported by Deadline.

Because of the action-packed scenes that are currently featured in season 4, it can be assumed that the series can still be renewed by the network for season 5.

Meanwhile, Jerome (Cameron Monaghan) continues to threaten the city in the upcoming episodes of the season.

In the synopsis for the episode titled "A Dark Knight: Mandatory Brunch Meeting," Gordon (Ben McKenzie) and Bullock (Donal Logue) will do everything to be on top of the situation as Jerome tries to inch closer to his next target. This means that the crooked criminal remains as one of the biggest threats in Gotham.

On the other hand, Nygma (Cory Michael Smith) will host a riddle-themed game show in the Narrows. During the game show, he will find out that his roughest challenger will be Lee Thompkins (Morena Baccarin). Penguin will also present a proposal to Butch (Drew Powell) in the upcoming episode.

Fox will air the next episode of "Gotham" season 4 on Thursday, April 5, at 9 p.m. EDT.