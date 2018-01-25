'Gotham' Season 4 News: Show's Terrifying Villains to Join Forces, Confirms David Mazouz

Facebook/Gotham Despite the speculations, Cameron Monaghan's Jerome character in "Gotham" will not transition into the show's version of The Joker.

The terrifying villains of "Gotham" are joining forces to terrorize the city in the next 11 episodes of the DC series on Fox.

In a recent interview with "Gotham" lead actor David Mazouz, he was asked to comment on a Twitter post of his co-star Cameron Monaghan, who shared a photo of DC villains together on the said social media site.

"It's not Halloween. So why am I posting this," Monaghan, who plays the role of Jerome, wrote as a caption to his post.

Monaghan's post was taken from the "Batman" comic books, specifically the "Long Halloween" story arc, and features The Joker, Solomon Grundy, The Penguin, Poison Ivy, Mad Hatter, Scarecrow, and Catwoman in one frame.

It’s not Halloween. So why am I posting this? #subtle pic.twitter.com/I2CPC8wOCG — Cameron Monaghan (@cameronmonaghan) January 17, 2018

"Oh yeah, that basically is the second half of season 4. Essentially all of the villains on the show, all the terrifying ones at least, will team up. It will basically be the Justice League of Gotham villains. They're gonna basically terrorize the city over the next 11 episodes," Mazouz, who plays the role of the teenage Bruce Wayne in "Gotham," said as he shed light on Monaghan's post.

Meanwhile, Mazouz has also affirmed in the same interview that, despite many people suspecting that Monaghan's Jerome character is the Joker, he is definitely not the show's version of the mad clown. However, the actor revealed that the show will eventually introduce their own version of Batman's arguably most known nemesis and that Monaghan's character has definitely served as an inspiration to the show's version of the Joker.

"And the way that the Joker comes into the show is, in my opinion, one of the most brilliant things the show has ever done," Mazouz said.

"Gotham" season 4 is currently on hiatus, and will return for the second of its season this spring. An official return date has yet to be announced.