'Gotham' Season 4 Spoilers: Bruce Gets A Scolding From Alfred

Facebook/GOTHAMonFOX Promotional photo for 'Gotham' season 4

Alfred Pennyworth (Sean Pertwee) will try to bring the young Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz) back to his senses in the next episode of "Gotham" season 4.

In the trailer for the episode titled "A Dark Knight: Queen Takes Knight," Alfred was seen forcing Bruce to wake up after a wild night of partying. The young billionaire turned into a rebel by partying every night and roaming the streets of Gotham as a masked vigilante after avenging the death of his parents.

But the trailer revealed that the long-time butler of the Wayne household will not take Bruce's rebellious ways sitting down. As his legal guardian and only remaining father-figure in his life, Alfred will not be afraid to scold him and challenge him into a hand-to-hand combat if it will help his young master to return to his old ways.

The synopsis for the upcoming episode also revealed that the city of Gotham will still be cloaked in more troubles. According to the synopsis, Jim Gordon's (Ben McKenzie) job will get even more complicated with the arrival of mafia leader Carmine Falcone (John Doman). This development will also affect Carmine's daughter Sophia (Crystal Reed) as well as Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor).

Also in the upcoming episode, Edward Nygma (Cory Michael Smith) try to take over The Riddler's persona, but he will not be able to do it without any difficulties. Tabitha Galavan (Jessica Lucas), on the other hand, will exert all effort to make Solomon Grundy (Drew Powell) remember his past.

In the last minutes of the trailer, a very familiar face surfaced. This could mean that the sinister Jerome Valeska (Cameron Monaghan) will be back to cause more troubles in the fall finale of the season.

The next episode of "Gotham" season 4 will be aired by Fox on Thursday, Dec. 7, at 8 p.m. EDT.