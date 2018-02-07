'Gotham' Season 4 Spoilers: Bruce Misses Alfred's Guidance

Facebook/GOTHAMonFOX Promotional photo for 'Gotham' season 4

Bruce (David Mazouz) will soon regret that he cut ties with his loyal butler, Alfred (Sean Pertwee), in the upcoming second half of the current installment of "Gotham."

As shown in the recent teaser for the midseason premiere, Alfred will experience bad times after leaving the Wayne Manor for good. Last time, his ward fired him. Bruce went full rogue and ordered Alfred to leave him alone. With nowhere to go, the butler finds himself loitering underneath an overpass in the city. This where Gordon (Ben McKenzie) will find him. The commissioner will ask what the other man is doing there, but it becomes pretty clear what is up the moment Alfred says he is living nearby.

Knowing the Alfred is destitute, Gordon is expected to find him a new home. He may even give the butler a new job. As Alfred becomes used to a life away from Bruce, the boy will realize how dependent he truly is to his guardian. His anger will turn into regret and he will be looking for Alfred soon enough. Meanwhile, season 4B will see the return of an old character. This person has a new face, though. When Ivy Pepper reappears in the upcoming episodes, she is no longer that girl Bruce and Selina (Camren Bicondova) knew.

According to reports, actress Peyton List will now play the role of Ivy after her transformation. The last time she was seen, she drank an ancient potion. Her face and body started to morph but her final makeover was kept a secret until now. Ivy is set to become all the more powerful. In the comics, she frequently teams up with Catwoman. It remains to be seen if Ivy will remain friends with Selina, though. Speculations are rife that when they meet, their dynamics will take a 180-degree turn. In the past, Ivy loves Selina like a sister. She even saved the other from certain death.

"Gotham" season 4 will return this Spring on FOX.