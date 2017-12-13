Gotham Season 4 Spoilers: Can The City Handle Jerome's Return?

Facebook/GOTHAMonFOX Promotional photo for 'Gotham' season 4

Trouble is brewing in the city after the ruthless criminal Jerome Valeska (Cameron Monaghan) returned in the midseason finale of "Gotham" season 4. This means that he could be spreading more fear in the second half of the season.

Jerome appeared towards the last moments of the episode titled "Queen Takes Knight," when he was befriended by the new Arkham Asylum resident Oswald Cobblepot (Robin Lord Taylor). But the episode did not mention how Jerome's new relationship with Cobblepot will affect the series in the future.

The lunatic villain was last seen in season 3 when Jim Gordon (Ben McKenzie) broke his face when he caught the villain almost killing Bruce. But the doctors managed to fix his face before he was sent back to the Asylum to keep him from spreading fear in the city.

Yet in an interview with Comic Book, David Mazouz teased that Jerome's return means that darker days are coming for Gotham this season. "The second half of the season will mark one of the worst episodes in Gotham yet. And, the worse the episode is for Gotham, the better it is for viewers, right? Jerome will team up with some less than likable villains and they will take over the city and it will be a terrible, terrible fiasco," the actor who plays the role of the young Bruce Wayne stated.

Mazouz also teased that his character will be deeply involved with Jerome when the series returns on Fox for the second half of season 4. This means that the villain which is believed to be the early version of Batman's greatest nemesis The Joker could have no chance of winning the battle of good versus evil.

"The one difference this time is that Bruce is involved," Mazouz also said. "It's not just going to be Gordon and the GCPD taking them down. Bruce now has some bearings on what it means to take down a villain and he will be very involved in that as a vigilante."

The second half of "Gotham" season 4 is set to return on Fox in 2018.