'Gotham' Season 4 Spoilers: Cast Reveals Jerome Is Not The Joker

Facebook/Gotham Cameron Monaghan's character Jerome Valeska will not transform into the Joker in 'Gotham.'

Cameron Monaghan's character Jerome Valeska was speculated to evolve into Batman's mortal enemy The Joker in "Gotham." But the cast members confirmed that another character will be introduced, and it will be the real Crown Prince of Crime.

In an interview with Discussing Film's The Mutuals, actor David Mazouz talked about what fans should look forward to in the upcoming episodes of "Gotham" season 4, as well as what they should expect from his character, the young Bruce Wayne. But the actor also squashed the rumors claiming that Jerome will eventually end up to be The Joker.

"[Jerome] is not the Joker, that's all I'll say. He's definitely the inspiration for the Joker and the way that the Joker comes into the show, for me, is one of the most brilliant things Gotham has ever done," Mazouz stated.

Monaghan also confirmed Mazouz's claim on Twitter, but later on decided to delete his statement. The actor said that they managed to come up with an interesting twist to the story. "It's a twist on familiar themes, both new and old echoes of the mythos. Something entirely new, but we believe true to the spirit of the show as well as the comics. Proud I got to be a part of it," he said in the deleted post.

The statements of both actors were backed up by co-executive producer Bryan Wyndbrant in an interview with ComicBook.com in October, where he shared that Jerome is not actually the Joker but he will pave the way for someone to become the Joker in the future.

Meanwhile, Mazouz also claimed that all the vicious villains of the show will team up to cause more trouble in Gotham. "They're gonna basically terrorise the city over the next 11 episodes," the actor stated.

Fox has yet to announce the release date of the midseason premiere of "Gotham" season 4.