'Gotham' Season 4 Spoilers: Jim Is Forced to Make a Deadly Deal in Episode 10

Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor) declares war in the upcoming episode of "Gotham" season 4.

Titled "A Dark Knight: Things That Go Boom," next week's episode will see Jim (Ben McKenzie) play the role of peacemaker as he tries to stop an all-out war between Penguin and Sofia (Crystal Reed). Lee (Morena Baccarin) continues to gain more power in the Narrows, while Alfred (Sean Pertwee) does everything he can to pull Bruce (David Mazouz) out of his downward spiral.

The promo opens with Professor Pyg (Michael Cerveris) threatening to cause more chaos in Gotham. An infuriated Jim punches him in the face while he tries to interrogate him. Pyg bombs an establishment, which makes the Gotham mayor even more determined to retaliate. Penguin is gearing up for a big war, but Jim comes up with an idea that could change his mind.

As expected, Pyg will continue to wreak havoc in Gotham City. Cerveris recently caught up with Comic Book and he discussed the difference between his menacing character in the show and Pyg's comic version.

Although he did not want to reveal too much, the actor said Pyg's TV version is more focused on the character's interactions with Jim and the city itself.

"You know how much he's liked the Pyg in the comics, but I would say that his focus in 'Gotham' is more on things to do with 'Gotham' and with the city and with Jim Gordon," he explained. "He's certainly is the manipulative character, and certainly, you know, is trying to get people to do stuff whether they know why they're doing it or not. But, that's sort of exclusive. His whole reason for existing is not the Dollotrons."

The fourth season of "Gotham" airs every Thursday night at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.