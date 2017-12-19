'Gotham' Season 4 Spoilers: New Promo Teases Jerome and Penguin's Partnership

Facebook/GOTHAMonFOX Promotional photo for 'Gotham' season 4

While fans of "Gotham" will have to wait for a while before season 4 returns, spoilers for the next episode in the series have already made their way online. FOX has dropped a new promo for the 12th episode, titled "A Dark Knight: Pieces of a Broken Mirror," teasing a budding partnership between Jerome (Cameron Monaghan) and Penguin (Robin Taylor).

In the promo, Jerome and Penguin are shown talking about forming a partnership behind bars. The clip also shows Barbara (Erin Richards) giving forewarnings to Jim (Ben McKenzie) and Sofia (Crystal Reed). After warning Jim about the possible implications that lie ahead for him, she tells Sofia to be vigilant after what happened to Carmine Falcone (John Doman).

The clip also hints that the upcoming episode will follow Bruce (David Mazouz) as he finally embraces his destiny. However, viewers will see a turnaround as Ivy (Maggie Geha) tries to seduce him. Fans will see in the upcoming episode if Bruce will manage to keep his eye on his goal despite coming under Ivy's seduction.

"Gotham" season 4 sees the unfolding of "Gotham's" origin story. The season opened with the Court of Owls totally destroyed after the Tetch virus wreaked havoc throughout the city. Everything was in chaos as all the surviving villains in the Underworld thirsted for power and sought to rule the city. With so much to fix, Jim and the GCPD's hands are full.

As the season progresses, fans will see what threat Ra's al Ghul has in store for the city and if Penguin will ever get back his title as the King of Gotham. The future episodes will also see if Bruce will be able to fulfill his ultimate destiny.

"Gotham" season 4 stars McKenzie, Mazouz, Donal Logue as Detective Harvey Bullock, Sean Pertwee as Alfred Pennyworth, Morena Baccarin as Dr. Leslie Thompkins, and a lot more. The series will return next spring on FOX.