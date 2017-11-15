'Gotham' Season 4 Spoilers: Professor Pyg Wreaks Havoc in Gotham in Episode 9

(Photo: Facebook/GOTHAMonFOX/) Featured is a promotional image for "Gotham."

Professor Pyg (Michael Cerveris) continues to cause trouble in Gotham on the upcoming episode of "Gotham" season 4.

Titled "A Dark Knight: Let Them Eat Pie," this week's episode will see Professor Pyg torment Gotham even more. He makes sure to involve Jim (Ben McKenzie) whenever he inflicts additional damage to the city. Sofia (Crystal Reed) and Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor) begin preparing for a fundraiser for the orphanage, but they are shocked when they learn that Professor Pyg will be serving as the chef.

Elsewhere, Bruce (David Mazouz) gets into a conflict with Alfred (Sean Pertwee). Their close relationship is strained when the young hero's partying starts to distract him from his responsibilities.

The promo opens with Bruce driving his car along the forest. Alfred confronts and reminds him that he is in "extreme danger." He tells Bruce to "face up to who you really are," and the young Wayne angrily responds: "I know who I am."

In the succeeding scenes, viewers get a glimpse of Professor Pyg's arrival at the fundraiser. The villainous monster threatens all the guests, including members of Gotham's high society and the Gotham City Police Department. He appears to take a page out of Sweeney Todd's playbook as he force-feeds human meat pies to his guests.

Earlier this month, Cerveris teased that fans will learn more about the motives behind Professor Pyg's actions as the series moves forward. "Bit by bit, we learn a great deal," he told CBR. "It's one of those terrific arcs where, in later episodes, you'll be able to go back and go, 'Oh, now I understand why he said that or why he was acting this way.' For the very astute viewer, you might be able to read into some things and where they are going."

The fourth season of "Gotham" airs every Thursday night at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.