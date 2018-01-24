'Gotham' Season 4 Spoilers: What Is Next for Lucius Fox?

Facebook/GOTHAMonFOX Promotional photo for 'Gotham' season 4

Lucius Fox (Chris Chalk) is going to get a lot more screen time in the upcoming second half of the current season of "Gotham."

In a recent interview, Chalk revealed that his character would be appearing more in the season 4B storyline. Lucius is Bruce's (David Mazouz) business manager at the Wayne Enterprises. Later on, when the teen takes on his Batman persona, Lucius will play a huge role in supplying the hero's equipment needs. According to Chalk, there will be major development on Lucius relationship with Bruce. He will also start to tinker with creations that Batman is going to use in his missions. Also, the actor said that his character will have a love interest.

"We'll see Lucius fall in love briefly. It's true. We'll still have some of the dance with GCPD, and then towards the end of the season, we'll start to see that Bruce and Lucious relationship develop in the way that we all know we 're headed... We'll see some hands-on with some creations. What creations you might ask? I can't tell you. Things are coming. It's very fun with where we are, because now we're in a place that feels a little familiar to an audience where people are starting to [say], 'Oh, he's almost 18. I know what's gonna happen now!' So we're getting so close to it," Chalk teased.

Meanwhile, spoilers also reveal that there is no stopping Jerome's (Cameron Monaghan) return to the city underworld as one of its top villains. The man dubbed to be the series' Joker has been disclosed to be alive and imprisoned at Arkham Asylum. When the authorities transported Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor) during the midseason finale, he saw Jerome welcoming him with open arms. The two men are expected to team up and escape from prison. Jerome needs someone like Penguin to help ease out his reintroduction to the crime world.

"Gotham" season 4 will return this Spring on FOX.