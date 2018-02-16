'Gotham' Season 4 Spoilers: What Will Jerome and The Penguin Do Together?

Facebook/Gotham Jerome Valeska (Cameron Monaghan) in 'Gotham.'

The extent of Jerome Valeska's (Cameron Monaghan) partnership with Oswald Cobblepot (Robin Lord Taylor) in "Gotham" season 4 is finally revealed.

In an interview with TV Insider, executive producer John Stephens shared that Jerome will meet Cobblepot in the Arkham Asylum.

"Jerome has taken over Arkham and now runs it as his own personal, twisted kingdom," the executive producer stated.

But aside from Jerome's partnership with the ruthless criminal who is also known as the Penguin in the asylum, the two will also plan to go beyond the confines of the facility. "Jerome has plans for Gotham as well — plans that Penguin is integral to. And from Jerome's point of view, Penguin will join him or die," he also said.

Though the reason why Jerome wants to work with the Penguin remains under wraps, it can be assumed that the latter will use their partnership so he can break out of the asylum and return to the city so he can plot a revenge of Sophia Falcone (Crystal Reed).

Aside from Jerome and Cobblepot's partnership, the second half of "Gotham" season 4 will also feature the next evolution of Poison Ivy.

For the second time since the series began in 2014, Ivy Pepper/Poison Ivy will be played by a new actress. It was initially portrayed by Clare Foley during the show's first two seasons, then Maggie Geha took over the role in season 3. For season 4, Peyton List was casted to play the role of a more mature Poison Ivy.

The producers of the show released a statement on Entertainment Weekly in October 2017, saying: "In the continuing evolution of Poison Ivy's origin story, Ivy Pepper has been transformed once again taking another step toward becoming the Ivy we know from the comics. Dangerous. A live wire of crazy energy. She'll set her sights on Gotham, intent on making the city her own green paradise."

Fox will air the midseason premiere of "Gotham" season 4 on Thursday, March 1, at 8 p.m. EST.