'Gotham' Season 4 Spoilers: Will Lee And Jim Get Back Together?

Facebook/GOTHAMonFOX Jim (Ben McKenzie) and Lee (Morena Baccarin) in 'Gotham'

Jim (Ben McKenzie) and Lee's (Morena Baccarin) relationship might have ended, but it seemed like the fan-favorite couple from "Gotham" could still have a chance to find a way back to each other in season 4.

Speaking with TVLine, Baccarin revealed that the dynamics between the former lovers will get more interesting after he learned that she and The Doc are one and the same person, as well as the upcoming events in season 5.

"Lee ends up doing something that puts Jim in a very precarious situation. She breaks the law in a way that makes it impossible for him to let her go," the actress stated in the interview.

When asked about Lee and Jim's possible reconciliation, Baccarin could not completely dismiss the idea. But it does not mean that it will happen anytime soon. "I don't think they've reached that point yet, but it would take a lot, a big change, for her to be able to go there," the actress also said, "while Jim would have understand where she really is now, which is a very different place than she was before."

Meanwhile, Baccarin's character will work with some of the vilest people in the city in the next episode of "Gotham" season 4.

According to the synopsis for the episode titled "A Dark Knight: The Sinking Ship The Grand Applause," Lee will be working with Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor) and Nygma (Cory Michael Smith) to seek revenge. But the three will not work on their own since they will seek the help of an unlikely ally to execute their plans.

On the other hand, Jim and Harvey (Donal Logue) will run after the person who is responsible for Sophia's (Crystal Reed) control over the city.

The next episode of "Gotham" season 4 will air on Fox on Thursday, March 22, at 8 p.m. EST.