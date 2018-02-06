'Gotham' Season 4 Spoilers: Will The Joker And Batman Finally Appear This Season?

Fox wants to keep the guessing game going about Jerome Valeska's (Cameron Monaghan) link to The Joker in the extended sneak peek for the second half of "Gotham" season 4.

In the new 5:16-minute trailer, Jerome continuously look like the comic book version of Batman's biggest nemesis. A scene also appeared to drop further hints when the camera pointed towards a Joker playing card. This could prompt speculations that the Joker will soon debut in the upcoming episodes of the series.

However, actor David Mazouz revealed in an interview with Discussing Film podcast that Jerome is not the Joker. "He's definitely the inspiration for the Joker and the way that the Joker comes into the show is one of the most brilliant things Gotham has ever done," the actor who plays the role of Bruce Wayne in the series stated.

The trailer also possibly hinted that Bruce's alter ego, the Batman, will finally be introduced in the TV series this season. Bruce seemed to be holding a black mask that shaped like a bat in the trailer, then a suspected voice of Batman was heard towards the end of the video.

Yet Mazouz cannot confirm if the crime drama based on the DC Comics' "Batman" franchise will be allowed to delve into the full-blown version of the Caped Crusader. But he revealed that he already knows how he wants to see his character ends. "I would love to see the show end with Bruce Wayne in a bat suit on the top of the Gotham building looking down with the Bat signal on top of Gotham central and everybody, not just Bruce, but everybody kind of coming into the characters they are supposed to be," he stated.

Other teasers that were shown in the trailer include the more mature version of Poison Ivy, who will now be portrayed by Peyton List, while Jim Gordon (Ben McKenzie) will finally be appointed as the Captain of the city's police department.

The midseason premiere of "Gotham" season 4 will return of Fox on Thursday, March 1, at 8 p.m. EDT.