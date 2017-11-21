'Grace and Frankie' Season 4 Adds New Friend Lisa Kudrow; Netflix Sets Premiere

"Grace and Frankie" will mark its fourth season return on Netflix in January 2018 and they will have a new friend in Lisa Kudrow.

Jane Fonda (Grace) and Lily Tomlin (Frankie) will have Kudrow joining their small circle as Sheree, Grace's manicurist. She becomes a frequent presence in Grace's house, which then becomes a problem for her housemate and best friend Frankie.

Kudrow's casting was announced in April and Entertainment Weekly published the first look at her guest appearance. The actress previously worked with "Grace and Frankie" creator Martha Kauffman, who was also the co-creator of Kudrow's hit '90s series "Friends."

"There are some complications with Grace in Season 4 that are really interesting," June Raphael, who plays Grace's eldest daughter Brianna, revealed in a panel during the ATX Television Festival last summer. The actress also hinted her character and TV sister Brooklyn Decker's Mallory will each struggle with their romantic relationships in the upcoming season, which will affect their mom.

"Grace and Frankie" anchors its story on two older women who have to find themselves again and start all over as single women. Following the demise of their long-term marriages to their husbands who ended up marrying each other, Grace and Frankie learned to pull through together because of their shared experience.

They initially did not get along because of their opposite personalities. In three seasons of "Grace and Frankie," however, the women were able to forge a good friendship and a booming business. They also explored dating and finding love anew.

Meanwhile, "Grace and Frankie" season 4 recently had a special screening in Los Angeles, where a Q & A with the cast followed. Netflix announced that the new season will arrive on the platform with 13 episodes on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, at 3:00 a.m. EST. The show also stars Sam Waterson (Sol), Martin Sheen (Robert), Ethan Embry (Coyote) and Baron Vaughn (Bud).