'Grace and Frankie' Season 5 News: RuPaul Lands Guest Starring Role

Facebook/GraceandFrankie Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin play best friends on Netflix's "Grace and Frankie."

Netflix has ordered a new season of "Grace and Frankie."

The hit comedy has been renewed for a fifth installment, according to reports. "Grace and Frankie" will be back for more episodes sometime next year, and a new character will be introduced. RuPaul has been tapped to guest star on the show as Benjamin Le Day.

It seems the star of "RuPaul's Drag Race" will make Grace (Jane Fonda) and Frankie's (Lily Tomlin) a bit harder because the program's log line notes Benjamin is "a formidable and quick-witted adversary who faces off with Grace and Frankie."

The fourth installment of "Grace and Frankie" made its global debut on Netflix just last month. Famous guest stars who appeared on the show included Peter Gallagher and Lisa Kudrow.

RuPaul is best known for serving as the Emmy-winning host and executive producer of "RuPaul's Drag Race." The reality competition series focusing on drag queens will launch its milestone 10th season for Viacom. Aside from being a TV personality, RuPaul was also named one of the 100 Most Influential People on Times Magazine last year.

"Grace and Frankie" debuted on the streaming platform back in May 2015. It marked the first project Fonda and Tomlin played together since their iconic 80s film "9 to 5."

The show follows the titular characters whose lives are turned upside down when they discover that their husbands are gay and leave them for each other. The big revelation creates an unlikely friendship and unbreakable bond between the duo, which inspires them to become partners-in-crime as they tackle different adventures together.

Since its premiere, "Grace and Frankie" has received multiple award nominations. Their recognitions include Emmy and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations, one Writers Guild Award nomination and one NAACP Image Award nomination.

Netflix has yet to announce a definitive release date for "Grace and Frankie" season 5.