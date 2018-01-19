"Grace & Frankie" season 4 will introduce a new friendship while the old pals, played by Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, settle for a long distance relationship.

Facebook/GraceandFrankie "Grace & Frankie" season 4 welcomes Lisa Kudrow as the new roommate.

The upcoming season, which launches this January on Netflix, will open with a new roommate for Grace (Fonda). Sheree (Lisa Kudrow) moved in since Frankie (Tomlin) finally decided to join her boyfriend Jacob (Ernie Hudson) in Santa Fe.

So, how is Sheree and what is she like?

The character is as quirky and fun as Frankie that viewers of will have no problems loving her. Kudrow appears in a few episodes only but she will make a difference in season 4.

Meanwhile, Grace and Frankie will try to hurdle their new long distance set up this season. They will still bicker like before but the long time friends will also continue to have the best of times together even if they no longer live in the same house.

Grace and Frankie will once again contemplate on their mortality because of another friend who lives in a retirement home. Their visits to Arlene (Marsha Mason) will open their eyes to new realizations and some hilarious adventures.

The dynamics of the other relationships on "Grace & Frankie" will also go through changes in season 4.

Sol (Sam Waterson) and Robert (Martin Sheen) will keep ending into arguments, which might spell trouble for their marriage. Mallory is finally a free woman as her divorce becomes official. Bud (Baron Vaughn), on the other hand, will prepare for the arrival of his first baby, while his brother Cayote (Ethan Embry) might finally turn his life around.

Like her dad, Brianna (June Diane Raphael) is struggling in the love department with Barry (Peter Cambor). Her mom's relationship with Nick (Peter Gallagher), on the other hand, will continue from season 3.

All 13 half-hour episodes of "Grace & Frankie" season 4 drop on Netflix on Friday, Jan. 19, at 3:00 a.m. EST.