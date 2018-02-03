A Graduate's Choice: State School or Christian College?

Choosing a college can be a daunting experience for many high school students. Between college fairs, counselors, teachers, and scholarships, the onslaught of information is overwhelming — and picking the best option for the next four years can seem like an impossible task.

For Christian students, deciding on a school can be even more challenging, as honoring God with every decision is of the utmost importance. Because of this, many Christian students at some point consider the question, "Should I attend a Christian college?"

