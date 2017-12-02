Grammy Award Nominations 2018: Ed Sheeran Talks What He Feels About Awards Snub

(Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni) Ed Sheeran.

Ed Sheeran is not too bothered about his 2018 Grammy Awards snub.

The "Thinking Out Loud" singer, who was expected to dominate the nominations, is being nominated for only two categories: Best Pop Vocal Album for his record breaker of an album "Divide" and Best Pop Solo Performance for "Shape of You."

His fans, including Ellen DeGeneres, believe that he should be nominated for far more after the year he had following what is believed to be his biggest album yet.

The talk show host, in fact, went so far as to say that Sheeran should be up for the Album of the Year or Song of the Year awards at this year's Grammy Awards as well.

In her YouTube series "Ellen's Show Me More Show," DeGeneres said that she is "outraged" about the absence of Sheeran's name in the 2018 Grammy Awards' biggest accolades. However, the English singer songwriter feels no ill-will:

My outlook on it is like, some years you have your year and some years you don't have your year, and maybe this year wasn't my year.

After DeGeneres admitted that "Shape of You" was stuck in her head for a while, Sheeran responded that the real victory is knowing how his songs affect the lives of his fans and become part of important chapters of their lives,

But that's the point, that's where you win. That's where the validation comes from, where you actually see people—genuine people—enjoying the songs. I'd rather have, like, a lifetime of people coming up to me and saying, like, "This song affects me in this way, in a positive way," and like, "This song is my wedding song," "This song was my first kiss," than anything else. I think that's where the validation comes.

Sheeran recently released a remix of "Perfect" with Beyonce. He revealed to DeGeneres that he did not think the "Lemonade" singer will agree to duet with him for the song.