Grammy Winner Kendrick Lamar's Involvement in 'Black Panther' Soundtrack Confirmed

Facebook/BlackPantherMovie Chadwick Boseman leads as the titular character in Marvels' "Black Panther."

Popular rapper Kendrick Lamar is recording new music for the "Black Panther" soundtrack. In a new video for Lamar's song "Love," the artist briefly teased his involvement in the upcoming film, confirming long-standing rumors that the highly anticipated MCU film is getting some original music from the rapper.

If there is one thing that all the trailers so far released for the film have in common, it is their remarkable music. It looks like this trend will continue into the film, as a recent music video teases that the "DNA" rapper is sharing his excellent music to Marvel's next outing.

At the 1:54 mark, Lamar's music video for his song "Love" offers a quick tease to viewers. For a split second, the frame features a shot of a film set with the label "B. Panther Soundtrack Coming Soon" on it. Although the label is hardly noticeable, attentive viewers will know that the shot confirms Lamar's involvement in the film.

The Easter egg is not surprising, as rumors about Lamar's music being featured in the "Black Panther" have been around for months. When Marvel dropped the first trailer for the film back in June, fans were quick to notice Lamar's music in the beats of the edits, as though the studio cut his track "Humble" off his latest album, "Damn." His single "DNA" was also featured in the film's footage that was shown at this year's San Diego Comic-Con. Back then, director Ryan Coogler revealed that he was a fan of Kendrick's music and teased that most of the cultural things that "Black Panther" would deal with are relevant to the African American community.

Other artists featured in the previous trailers and TV spots for "Black Panther" are Vince Staples, Run the Jewels and Gil Scott-Heron, whose remixed tracks tease the film's epic soundtrack and heighten people's anticipation for the film.

"Black Panther" is set to hit theaters on Feb. 16, 2018.