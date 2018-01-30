Grammys 2018 News: Hillary Clinton Makes Cameo Appearance

REUTERS/Jim Young Hillary Clinton speaks at the Iowa Democratic Party's Hall of Fame dinner in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, United States, July 17, 2015.

Recent reports have revealed that the 60th Annual Grammy Awards may be the most interesting to have happened so far this year. Hillary Clinton made a cameo appearance in a skit. However, further reports indicate that some were not happy about the political turn that the Grammys took.

According to reports, Clinton became the talk of this year's Grammys as she made a cameo appearance and the punch line for a skit where host James Corden pretended to pinpoint celebrities who win for sure win a Grammy for spoken world performance. Clinton was reading Michael Wolff's best-selling novel about the Trump administration, titled "Fire and Fury." The audience was not expecting the presidential candidate in the previous election to appear for this year's Grammys and she was met with quite a reaction when she lowered the book to reveal her face. Despite the definite shocker, not everyone was pleased with the turn of events.

Further reports reveal that some politicians have already spoken about the politically-heavy Grammys, especially since Clinton was not the only one to have carefully tackled current issues. Kesha also performed a rendition of "Praying" that was dedicated to the #MeToo movement. Topics such as gun violence were also mentioned. As such, several critics said that those who support the current U.S. administration might not be so pleased with the three-hour event. Trump himself has taken the opportunity to take a shot at Clinton by saying that her reading an excerpt from "Fire and Fury" seems to be a good consolation prize for losing the presidency

More viewers of this year's Grammy's might have something to say about it. As such, more information is expected to be released in the coming weeks. Fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates. In the meantime, the Grammys were dominated by Bruno Mars and Kendrick Lamar.