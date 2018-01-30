Grammys 2018 News: Organizers Release Statement on Underrepresentation of Women

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Lorde at the red carpet of 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

Recent reports have revealed that some of the audience for this year's Grammy Awards seem wholly unsatisfied with how the show went, especially considering how women seemed to be underrepresented. Lorde, who was the only woman to be nominated, did not perform on stage, and executive producer Ken Ehrlich had a few things to say about it.

"These shows are always a matter of choices, and we know we have a box and the box gets full and filled up," Ehrlich told reporters, as reported by Billboard. "She had a great album, album of the year is a big honor, but there's no way we can really deal with everybody. Sometimes people get left out that shouldn't, but on the other hand, we did the best we can to make sure that it's a representative and balanced show."

Recording Academy president Neil Portnow also maintains that they did the best they can to make a balanced show and revealed that what fans watched was the epitome of their best judgment on how to do that. Furthermore, Portnow also said that if women would like a place on the stage, they would have to step up. Considering the apparent nonappearance of Lorde on the 60th Annual Grammy Awards stage, many thought that she was just being a snob for not walking the red carpet and allegedly declining a nonexistent invitation to perform solo for the Grammys.

Further reports revealed that Lorde has clapped back to the criticism, saying that if fans would like to see if she can handle a stage, they are welcome to come see for themselves and linking the post to a list of "Melodrama" tour dates and locations. More information on the matter is expected to be released in the coming weeks. In the meantime, fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates.