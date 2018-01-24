Grammys 2018 Performers, Nominations: Jay-Z Nominated For Eight Awards

Reuters/Benoit Tessier Featured in the image is "4:44" rapper Jay-Z.

The 2018 Grammys are still a week away but music fans are already excited and why shouldn't they? With performances from some of the biggest names industry as well as recognition for top artists, the night is guaranteed to deliver both star power and memorable musical moments.

For the first time in 15 years, music's biggest night will be held not in Los Angeles but in New York City's Madison Square Garden. This year's Grammys is also notable as the Recording Academy finally gave rap music the recognition it deserves with several rap artists taking the top nominations which has dominated by pop artists for years.

This is exemplified by Jay-Z who is slated for eight awards namely Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap/Sung Performance, Best Rap Song, Best Rap Album and Best Music Video. He is followed by fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar who himself is nominated in seven categories.

The Logic tune with Alessia Cara and Khalid, "1-800-273-8255," Jay-Z's "4:44," Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's track with Justin Bieber, "Despacito," the Julia Michaels song "Issues" and Bruno Mars' "That's What I Like" are currently battling it out for Song of the Year.

On the other hand, Jay-Z's "The Story of O.J.," Mars' top 5 hit, "24K Magic," Lamar's No. 1 smash, "HUMBLE.," Gambino's "Redbone" and "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber are this year's nominees for Record of the Year.

Performers for the night include Pop singers Lady Gaga and Pink, rapper Childish Gambino and country group Little Big Town. Broadway stars Patti LuPone and Ben Platt are also expected to perform at the show.

Other artists announced to take the stage are Bruno Mars, Cardi B, and Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee. DJ Khaled is also set to take the stage with Rihanna and Bryson Tiller.

According to the Recording Academy, Eric Church, Maren Morris and Brothers Osborne who all performed during the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas prior to the mass shooting last October will also collaborate on a tribute to the victims.

The 2018 Grammys is set to be held on Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be aired on CBS to be hosted by comedian James Corden. Also catch "ET" correspondent Keltie Knight's one-hour "GRAMMY Red Carpet Live," which will start at 6:30 p.m. ET.