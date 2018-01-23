Grammys 2018 Performers: Rihanna, DJ Khaled, Bryson Tiller Added to Lineup

REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes Singer Rihanna poses during a photocall before the French fashion house Christian Dior Fall/Winter 2017-2018 women's ready-to-wear collection.

The 60th Annual Grammy Awards is just around the corner, and more artists have been announced to perform at the event.

According to Spin, Rihanna, DJ Khaled, and Bryson Tiller will all take the stage to perform their hit single, "Wild Thoughts." The song was released this summer and immediately topped the charts. However, it should be noted that none of the trio have been nominated for a Grammy this year.

Earlier this month, Billboard revealed in an exclusive report that Sam Smith and U2 have been added to the lineup of performers. Sources told the media publication that Kendrick Lamar will be opening the show. This year, Lamar has been impressively nominated for seven Grammy Awards, including the prestigious Album of the Year. Competing against him are JAY-Z for "4:44," Lorde for "Melodrama," Bruno Mars for "24K Magic," and Childish Gambino for "Awaken, My Love!"

Other performers who are set to serenade guests at the event include Alessia Cara, Cardi B, Childish Gambino, Daddy Yankee, Luis Fonsi, Kesha, Khalid, Lady Gaga, Little Big Town, Logic, Patti LuPone, Bruno Mars, P!nk, and SZA. Ben Platt, who won a Tony Award for his work in the musical "Dear Evan Hansen," will also be performing. Additionally, Eric Church and Maren Morris will perform a tribute to the victims of the Las Vegas shooting.

Legendary singer Sir Elton John will likewise be taking the stage, accompanied by Miley Cyrus, to sing one of his classic tracks. John, who has several Grammy Awards, one Tony Award, and one Academy Award under his belt, will be accepting the 2018 President's Merit Award at the upcoming event.

Luckily, music aficionados do not have a lot of waiting left to do before the event at New York's Madison Square Garden takes place. The 60th Annual Grammy Awards will air live on Sunday, Jan. 28, at 7:30 p.m. EST on CBS.