'Gran Turismo Sport' Getting Single-Player Campaign, 12 New Cars Next Month

(Photo: Gran Turismo official website) "Gran Turismo Sport."

"Gran Turismo Sport" returns to its roots next month with the addition of a free single-player campaign.

Officially called "GT League," this mode will feel very much like the old "GT mode" that loyalists of the franchise came to know and love in previous installments of the long-running racing video game series.

For the more traditional players of the series, "Gran Turismo Sport" felt like it was missing a very big piece without the single-player campaign in tow despite its impressive take on online-only e-sports.

It turns out that developer Polyphony Digital is one to make each and every one of its players in the community happy with the game. With the "GT League" single-player campaign, gamers can now race through a series of cup competitions from beginner to pro levels and even take part in endurance races.

Racers will also get to explore the single-player campaign behind the wheels of a dozen new cars dropping next month in "Gran Turismo Sport" for free.

These vehicles include the Mazda RX-7 Spirit R Type A (FD), Nissan Skyline GT-R V spec II (R32) and Nissan Skyline GT-R V spec II Nür (R34), Ford F-150 SVT Raptor, Lamborghini Countach LP400, Ferrari F40, Ferrari Enzo Ferrari, KTM X-BOW R, Suzuki Swift Sport, Volkswagen Sambabus Typ 2 (T1), Chris Holstrom Concepts 1967 Chevy Nova and Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible (C3).

An exact release date for the "Gran Turismo Sport" single-player mode is yet to be announced, but players can check out some of the screenshots on the PlayStation Blog.

While waiting for "GT League," players can focus first on the next update for the game coming tomorrow, Nov. 27 that will add three iconic cars namely the ISO Rivolta Zagato VGT, Shelby Cobra 427 and the Audi R18.

The "Gran Turismo Sport" update will also make the Livery Editor, Scapes and Campaign modes available offline and will make much-needed tweaks to improve the game's performance altogether.

There is a lot more where that came from as Polyphony Digital president Kazunori Yamauchi says they plan to add a total of approximately 50 cars in "Gran Turismo Sport" by March next year.