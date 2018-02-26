Still unclear if only cars will be added in upcoming update

Gran Turismo official website More cars are coming soon to 'Gran Turismo Sport'

There is a big update due out for "Gran Turismo Sport" this week, but developers have yet to fully reveal all that it will contain.

Over on Twitter, producer Kazunori Yamauchi shared an image that teased the contents of the upcoming update.

As fans can see, there are 12 cars in the picture. However, instead of being fully displayed, they are hidden in the shadows, with only their silhouettes hinting at what they could be.

Even though silhouettes are the only things they can go by currently, that has not stopped fans from trying to guess which specific vehicles are included in the image Yamauchi tweeted.

GT Planet's Andrew Evans put forth some predictions for which cars are in the image.

Evans noted that there were some PS3-era cars in the picture, though these have of course been updated in order to take advantage of the technological upgrades featured in this current generation of gaming.

Some specific cars that Evans named as ones seemingly featured in the picture include the original Alpine A110 and its successor as well as the first-generation Audi R8.

Spotted by GameRevolution, more than a few "Gran Turismo Sport" fans on ResetEra seem to have seen the same things as Evans.

The new Alpine and Audi models are not confirmed for the game just yet, though there will likely be fans who will be surprised if they are not among the 12 new automobiles introduced soon.

In addition to the 12 cars, there are fans also hoping that the next update will introduce some new tracks or just bring back some of the ones that have been featured previously in the series.

While no exact release date for the update has been provided, it should not be long now before it is made available to players.

More news about the additions coming to "Gran Turismo Sport" should be made available in the near future.