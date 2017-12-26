'Gran Turismo Sport' News: Connection Issues Resolved, but There's Still Bad News

(Photo: Sony) An image from "Gran Turismo Sport."

Polyphony Digital has finally patched up the server issues that plagued "Gran Turismo Sport" over the past few days and almost ruined the holiday plans of many virtual racers.

Thankfully, the fix comes just in time to allow players to still enjoy some smooth Christmas racing fun they were hoping to get. The studio took the official website of the game to break the news and explain the source of the issue:

The startup log in problem that had been inconveniencing our users has just been resolved with the support of the PlayStation Network Team. The cause of the issue was that the unexpectedly large numbers of user network traffic had been mistakenly identified as an attack on the PlayStation Network, and the login attempts were blocked by the system. However, it seems that players will have to risk losing the progress they made and restart "Gran Turismo Sport" to be able to connect successfully. Hereon, we will work with the PlayStation Network so that something like this never recurs. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this has caused.

Redditors affected by the connection issues wrote that they had to restart the game and basically render useless the hard work and time they put in on the game the day before the problem kicked in to be able to access the game again. This is why a lot of people are still sour about the matter despite the fix.

As to why "Gran Turismo Sport" suffered that glitch in the first place, it is believed that the spike in log-in attempts may have triggered the game's DDoS protection, thus not allowing anyone to connect.

It was expected that a greater number of players will be using the game since a lot of users took advantage of the holiday discount promotions on the new consoles and copies of "Gran Turismo Sport."