'Gran Turismo Sport' News: Find Out Which Additions Are Coming Next Month

The new GT League is coming to 'Gran Turismo Sport' next month

New downloadable content additions have already been released for "Gran Turismo Sport" this month, though there are still more features coming before this year is over.

Developers recently announced that there is another major update due out for the racing sim in December.

This December update will usher in the arrival of 12 new cars, and it also seems that the developers are planning to add some interesting vehicles into the mix.

For instance, the Ford F-150 SVT Raptor, Suzuki Swift Sport and the Volkswagen Samba Bus Type 2 (T1) do not possess the same form as typical roadsters. Still, having vehicles such as those added to the game could allow for the creation of a more diverse collection of cars, and in turn, that could enable players to enjoy more varied gameplay experiences.

Those who prefer the typical road racers need not worry, though, as the December update that will make its way to "Gran Turismo Sport" will also feature cars of that kind.

The Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible (C3), the Chris Holstrom Concepts 1967 Chevy Nova, the Enzo Ferrari, the Ferrari F40, the Lamborghini Countach LP400, the Mazda RX-7 Spirit R Type A (FD), the Nissan Skyline GT-R V – Spec II (R32) and the Nissan Skyline GT-R V – Spec II Nür (R34) all look like those classic speed demons that car lovers enjoy getting behind the wheel of.

One more car included in the December update – the KTM X-BOW R – appears to have quite the unique look.

Developers are also expected to add the GT League via next month's update. This single player mode is going to allow fans of the series to enjoy some of the races that were featured in earlier titles.

The GT League and the new cars are the only additions confirmed for the December update thus far, though developers have noted that they will also introduce even more vehicles and tracks in the future.

Some fans on Twitter have already expressed their excitement over the upcoming addition of new tracks, but it seems like they will have to wait a bit longer for those.

More news about the DLC additions coming to "Gran Turismo Sport" should be made available soon.