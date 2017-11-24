'Gran Turismo Sport' News: Sony to Release Patches Adding New Cars and Offline Gaming

Sony PlayStation A sneak peek on one of the new racing cars to arrive to "Gran Turismo Sport" on Nov. 27, 2017.

Sony recently announced there will be patches arriving soon for "Gran Turismo Sport" that will add a wide array of new cars and the much-requested offline game mode.

Two sets of patches were unveiled in Sony's blog post, with the first arriving next week while another one goes live next month.

On Nov. 27, the developers of "Gran Turismo Sport" will be adding three new race cars to the mix. However, the more exciting thing offered in patch 1.06 is the ability to access the Livery Editor, Scapes and Campaign modes even when one is offline.

The developers reminded "Gran Turismo Sport" players, though, that they will still need to be connected to the internet in order to save any progress they make while racing offline.

Meanwhile, Sony also hinted that "various tweaks and adjustments to balance the gameplay" will be arriving with patch 1.06.

As for the game update next month, players can expect 12 new cars to be added to "Gran Turismo Sport's" roster. While Sony left out the cars' design in the blog post, it already named the upcoming vehicles which are Mazda's RX-7 Spirit R Type A, Nissan's Skyline GT-R V spec II, Nissan's Skyline GT-R V spec II Nur, Ford's F-150 SVT Raptor, Lamborghini's Countach LP400, Ferrari's F40, Ferrari's Enzo Ferrari, KTM's X-BOW R, Suzuki's Swift Sport, Volkswagen's Samba Bus Type 2, Chris Holstrom Concepts' 1967 Chevy Nova, and Chevrolet's Corvette Stingray Convertible.

Aside from the mentioned cars, Sony will also add the new GT League game mode for free, which is based on the GT mode from earlier "Gran Turismo" titles. The upcoming gameplay will allow players to join "a series of cup competitions from beginner to pro levels, and and even partake in endurance races."

Apart from the 15 cars arriving to the racing video game before 2017 ends, Sony also confirmed that there will be as many as 50 new vehicles to be released along with other upcoming patches until March 2018.

"Gran Turismo Sport" is now available on PlayStation 4 and PS VR.