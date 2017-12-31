'Gran Turismo: Sport' Patch News: Weather Conditions Coming to Older Tracks

"Gran Turismo: Sport" has been out for some time now, and have collected a good amount of upgrades from PolyPhony Digital. More improvements are still coming out, though, with the latest being new rain and wet weather conditions coming to older tracks.

Fans often cite its features, like rain or snow, when comparing the game to "Forza 7" and "Project CARS 2," which have more tracks with weather effects. "Gran Turismo: Sport" has been a mostly dry driving experience, with rain existing on only one track — the Northern Isle Speedway, as GT Planet points out.

Sony Interactive The 911 RSR gets its roots from the Carrera RSR born in 1973, and is based on the Type 991 Porsche 911 which appeared in 2011.

PolyPhony Digital is now looking to fix this oversight, as Gran Turismo creator Kazunori Yamauchi said in an interview.

"It's just a matter of adding wet conditions to other tracks through updates," Kazunori said, adding that all the vehicles in "Gran Turismo: Sport" already have working wipers and their own characteristics when dealing with rain.

"[Weather] probably won't be on all of the tracks. For example, you don't need weather conditions at Willow Springs," Kazunori continued. There's no current information on when the update will be coming out, so fans can stay posted for any updates that are likely to come next year.

These updates are coming just in time to give players a complete "Gran Turismo" experience, since "Gran Turismo 6" is definitely on the way out. While "GT6" is now considered a racing classic since it came out in 2013, its publisher is shutting the game's online features in March 2018, according to Bleeding Cool.

On Mar. 28, 2018, online features like Community, Open Lobby, Quick Match, and Seasonal Events will be closed down for "Gran Turismo 6."

The video below for shows weather effects — like rain — which will be coming to "Gran Turismo: Sport." The game is out now for PC and home consoles.