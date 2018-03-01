'Gran Turismo Sport' Update Now Live With 12 New Cars

Facebook/GranTurismo A promotional image for "Gran Turismo Sport"

A new update is now live for "Gran Turismo Sport" adding new cars, campaign events, and track layouts for the PlayStation exclusive. Also introduced are new features in the racing sim's Sports Mode aimed at improving balance.

As detailed in the game's official patch notes, Sports Mode will now disqualify drivers who rack up too many collisions and shortcuts. Players can now also submit grief reports for "misconduct of other users."

Additionally, players who lag behind the race by over a lap will now have their vehicles "ghosted." In this state, they will still be able to race except that they are no longer subject to collision. This allows them to catch up to the leaders without fear of lagging further behind.

The Sportsmanship Rating (SR) and penalty judgment algorithms have been improved with a collision now adding a penalty to the Driver Rating (DR). Drivers who continue to drive without complying with a certain amount of Time Penalty will also incur additional time penalties.

Also included in the update are 12 new cars. These are the 1972 Alpine A110 1600S, 2017 Alpine A110 Premiere Edition, 2007 Audi R8 4.2 FSI R tronic, 1971 De Tomaso Pantera, 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T, 1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1, Gran Turismo F1500T-A, 2011 Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4, 2016 Subaru WRX STI Isle of Man Time Attack Car, 2017 Subaru Falken Tires / Turn 14 Distribution BRZ, 1988 Toyota Supra 3.0GT TURBO A, 1997 Toyota MR2 GT-S GT-S.

Seven events were also added to the "Gran Turismo Sport" GT League. These are "Stars & Stripes," "Dream Car Championship," "F1500 Championship," "Sunday Cup" Round 6 and 7, "Clubman Cup" Round 6, "Premium Sport Lounge" Round 4 and 5, "Porsche Cup" Round 2, and the "Monza Circuit" which has been added to the "Circuit Experience".

The Blue Moon Speedway track also received an update and now has four new layouts added to it.

"Gran Turismo Sport" is available exclusively to the PlayStation 4.