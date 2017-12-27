(Photo: Platinum Games) A screenshot from "Granblue Fantasy Project Re: Link."

Four-person multiplayer will be among the many features that fans can expect to see in the highly anticipated game "Granblue Fantasy Project Re: Link."

This is revealed by director Tetsuya Fukuhara during a recent interview published on the latest issue of the Japanese magazine Dengeki PlayStation picked up by the ever-reliable Ryokutya2089:

When playing single-player, the other three characters are controlled by AI. There is also four-person multiplayer.

He also noted that the approach they used in building "Granblue Fantasy Project Re: Link" might take him a while for them to get concrete results although they already accomplished a lot evidenced in what they have revealed about the game so far.

Fans will remember that just a few days ago, during the final stage event of the Granblue Fantasy Fes 2017, Platinum Games showed off their work with an eight-minute gameplay embedded below and a batch of screenshots. As Fukuhara explains:

Since we developed the non-graphics parts side by side [with the graphics], I wonder if we will be able to see the goal in a little while.

He did say that they are making sure the non-graphics and graphics elements of "Granblue Fantasy Project Re: Link" are of utmost quality, promising that the graphics will improve even further. They are also getting help from two more teams to accomplish this:

Since we cannot compromise on graphics, Cygames and CyDesignation staff are being stationed at Platinum Games.

However, they are at the point of the development where they are confident about the basic actions in "Granblue Fantasy Project Re: Link."

Fukuhara and his team envision a game where players will enjoy "multiplayer" as well as "situations" that involve drastic change in direction from one to the next.

"Granblue Fantasy Project Re: Link" will be released in Japan sometime next year exclusively on the PlayStation 4.