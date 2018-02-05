'Grancrest Senki' Anime Spoilers: A Contracted Mage's Agreement Is About to End in Episode 6

Grancrest Senki Official Site Screenshot of the contracted mage, Margaret Odius and her lord, Villar Constance, the Earl of Artuk from the next episode of the Japanese action fantasy anime series, "Grancrest Senki (Record of Grancrest War)."

A special banquet is about to be held at the Earl of Artuk's court on the next episode of the Japanese action fantasy anime series, "Grancrest Senki (Record of Grancrest War)."

Villar Constance's contracted mage, Margaret Odius, will be celebrating her 25th birthday. And as the synopsis for the upcoming sixth episode states, 25 seems to be the age when a female mage's contract with Villar ends. The people who will gather at the said event will express their feelings of gratitude and parting for Margaret.

Siluca Meletes, Theo's contracted mage, will also be there to celebrate her upperclassman's birthday and parting. What kinds of feelings will she have as she watches Margaret and her lord dance? Will this make reflect on her relationship with her own lord and on their own eventual parting?

Will the event be held without issues, or will the ongoing war for dominance somehow find a way into the Earl's court?

The war continues to become intense as more previously unknown players are gradually revealed. And with the introduction of vampires, werewolves, and witches of both the black and white varieties, it has only become that much more difficult to guess which side will eventually win and earn the highly coveted Emperor's Crest.

Moreover, has Theo's demotion effectively taken him out of the running to become the most powerful lord in the land? Or could this all be part of Siluca's ambitious machinations to get her own lord, and thus herself as his contracted mage, to the very top of the hierarchy?

"Grancrest Senki" airs on Fridays at midnight JST on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and BS11. Information on other broadcast schedule and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll and Hulu.