'Grancrest Senki' Anime Spoilers: Complications Arise on the Way to a Conference in Episode 7

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese action-fantasy anime series, “Grancrest Senki (Record of Grancrest War),” based on the light novels and tabletop role-playing game written by Ryo Mizuno and illustrated by Miyu.

Theo attempts to take over a port city for the Factory Alliance on this week's episode of the Japanese action-fantasy anime series "Grancrest Senki."

According to the synopsis for episode 7, "The White Prince," the Factory Alliance will be calling a monarchial conference. However, complications arise on the way to the host city. What implications will this challenge have for the upcoming conference, and how will the troops handle this unforeseen situation?

Will the planned convergence even be held, or will the Factory Alliance's enemies' put a premature end to it?

Theo, for his part, will be making his way to the independent monarch ruling over the port city that is the passage point for the host city. However, since it seems impossible to capture the said city without potentially sacrificing its residence, Theo makes a suggestion settle outside the city instead.

It looks like episode 7 is a potentially action-packed one, coming after the rather celebratory tone of the previous episode. In it, Villar's Mage Leader, Margaret, turned 25, which was the age when Villar would cut off his mages' contract. And even though the two clearly had feelings for each other, they, unfortunately, could not be together for reasons of their own making. Will they ever find their way back into each other's lives down the line? Or will they be destined to be apart forever?

As for Siluca and Theo, it looks like their relationship has not yet passed the boundaries of master and contracted mage, although it did become apparent that Siluca is attracted to Theo. Will their relationship eventually develop into a deeper affection for each other a the series progresses? And if so, will they be able to freely express these feelings, or will they be caught in their own lists of restrictions like Villar and Margaret?

Also, what could that ominous final scene be all about and what implications will this have in this week's episode?

"Grancrest Senki" airs on Fridays at midnight JST on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and BS11. Information on other broadcast schedule and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll and Hulu.