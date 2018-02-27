'Grancrest Senki' Anime Spoilers: Marrine and the Alliance to Attack Starck in Episode 9

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese action-fantasy anime series, “Grancrest Senki (Record of Grancrest War),” based on the light novels and tabletop role-playing game written by Ryo Mizuno and illustrated by Miyu.

Lady Marrine of the Alliance is setting out for battle on the next episode of the Japanese action-fantasy anime series "Grancrest Senki (Record of Grancrest War)."

Despite having the option to take the Union's offered peace and thus be married to the man she loved, the Margrave of the Fantasy Alliance instead chose to gear up against Starck, who has refused to honor her as a leader, and chose to use this as a foothold to move forward and eventually invade Artuk.

The previous episode has also shown how Marrine and Alexis, the current leader of the Factory Union, first met and eventually fell in love with each other after a couple of very significant moments that made Marrine once believe that marrying Alexis was what she wanted to do more than anything.

However, since their supposed wedding day, which would've united the two warring factions, was steeped in the memory of her father's assassination, Marrine has since convinced herself that she and Alexis were just not meant to be together.

Alexis, on the other hand, did not want to take arms against the Alliance. But will this still be the case Marrine begins advancing against his troops?

The synopsis for the upcoming ninth episode teases that Marrine will indeed be attacking Starck and will do so without mercy. And despite Siluca's attempts to convince Lord Villar to change his mind and offer his support to the neighboring country of Starck, the Earl of Artuk will refuse to break the loyalty he has pledged to Alexis, and will also thus refuse to take part in the war.

Villar may also eventually be driven out of his own castle as Marrine's forces continue to advance on the Union.

Theo and Siluca will also be caught in the upcoming struggle and may even hit a significant development in their own romantic possibilities.

"Grancrest Senki" airs on Fridays at midnight JST on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and BS11. Information on other broadcast schedule and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll and Hulu.