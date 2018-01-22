'Grancrest Senki' Anime Spoilers: Siluca Tries to Win Lady Marrine's Favor in Episode 4

Grancrest Senki Official Site Screenshot of Lady Marrine Kreische from the Japanese action fantasy anime series, "Grancrest Senki (Record of Grancrest War)."

Now that Viscount Theo Cornaro has conquered the entire Savis region, his contracted mage, Siluca Meletes, is wasting no time at all to aim for much greater things on the Japanese action fantasy anime series, "Grancrest Senki (Record of Grancrest War)." But does she really intend to achieve all of these goals for her lord or for her own personal fulfillment?

The previous episode saw Theo, with ample help from his generals and the free Lords of the neighboring kingdoms, defeat the forces of Savis and send their King running in defeat. However, it seems that this will not be the last they'll see of the vindictive King of Savis, who vows to take his revenge at all cost.

Meanwhile, Siluca has already set her eyes on their next conquest; that is, the kingdom of Valdrind and its leader, Lady Marrine Kreische. The young mage has expressed her lord's interest to join the Factory Alliance and pledge his allegiance to Lady Marrine. Siluca also said that Theo would be willing to do everything he could to assist the Lady of Valdrind in her conquest of the continent.

However, it seems that Lady Marrine may have already read through her motive and has asked for time to consider the offer. It also doesn't seem to be just mere coincidence that the current Mage Leader of Valdrind's Margrave, and Lady Marrine's trusted adviser, also happens to be Siluca's adoptive father.

Could Siluca really be aiming for these things in the service of Theo? Or is she really aiming to prove herself worthy in her adoptive father's eyes by achieving more than he has accomplished? Perhaps his father and Lady Marrine have seen through her true intentions, that's why the synopsis for the next episode hints that the negotiations between Siluca and Lady Marrine are not going to be easy, just as she has predicted.

Will they be able to win Valdrind's favor, or will they end up seeking new alliances elsewhere?

"Grancrest Senki" airs on Fridays at midnight JST on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and BS11. Information on other broadcast schedule and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll and Hulu.