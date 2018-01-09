'Grancrest Senki' Episode 2 Spoilers: Theo and Siluca's Battle for Peace Begins

Grancrest Senki Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese action-fantasy anime series, "Grancrest Senki (Record of Grancrest War)," based on the light novel series written by Ryo Mizuno and illustrated by Miyu.

Now that Siluca Meletes has chosen the warrior she wishes to contract with, how will this turn of events affect the ongoing conflict in the continent of Atlatan on the next episode of the Japanese action-fantasy anime series, "Grancrest Senki (Record of Grancrest War)"?

Siluca, who is a young mage and newest inductee into the Mages' Association, was supposed to make her way to the Lord that she was to make a contract with. However, after meeting Theo Cornaro on the way, and getting impressed by the new Crest-bearer's abilities, Siluca decided to make the contract with him instead.

Theo's crest marks him as nobility while also giving him superhuman powers that he is now using to bring about peace across the land. This was the ideal that made Siluca choose to be his companion and support him in his cause.

But can peace still be had in Atlatan, especially with more powerfully Crested Lords vying to dominate over each other's territory? Will Theo's ideals be eventually achieved with the help of Siluca, or will they only be chasing an empty dream?

As revealed in the premiere episode, the ongoing conflict, known as Chaos, was brought about by the death of the two Archdukes of the continent during a wedding between their scions that was interrupted by a demon attack. The wedding was supposed to have cemented a peace treaty between the nations of Factory Federation and the Fantasy Alliance. But its failure, along with the death of the two leaders, resulted in a conflict among the Crested Lords want to claim and rule over as many territories as they possibly could.

Can Theo's crest be a match to the power and greed that these Lords wield?

