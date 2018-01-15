'Grancrest Senki' Episode 3 Spoilers: Is Theo Nothing More Than Siluca's Puppet?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese action-fantasy anime series, “Grancrest Senki (Record of Grancrest War),” based on the light novels and tabletop role-playing game written by Ryo Mizuno and illustrated by Miyu.

Just shortly after forming a contract with the independent lord Theo, the young mage Siluca Meletes wasted no time at all in taking the first steps towards their shared ideal of putting an end to the feud between the other lords. Will their goal be more achievable now that Theo has made a contract with the newest lord they have defeated on the Japanese action-fantasy anime series, "Grancrest Senki (Record of Grancrest War)"?

Sir Lassic David has surrendered his lord's Crest to Theo in exchange for a subordinate one as a sign of their newly formed alliance. Although Lassic initially tried to fight and conquer Theo's territory, their defeat instead served as proof for him to believe that if there's anyone who could conquer the nearby territories and work towards stopping the feuds, it would be Theo.

This alliance has also brought two powerful mages, Siluca and Moreno Dortous, on the same side of good. Additionally, Aishela, Siluca's friend, who is also a demon seal holder and top-class fighter, has also been called in and seems to be unwaveringly loyal to Siluca and her ongoing quest for peace.

What new territories will they be conquering next? The synopsis for the upcoming third episode states that Theo, who has now risen to the court rank of Baron, will have his army under Sir Lassic's control break down neighboring independent monarchs one by one.

But his success will also have the negative result of bringing forth a rumor that he may be nothing more than a puppet to the mage Siluca, whose advice he always puts to heart. There will also be a commotion at the castle initiated by an explosion at the blacksmith's area, wherein Siluca will find herself being attacked by a strange new enemy.

Who is Lord Villar, the mysterious nobility that was shown in a post-credit scene in the previous episode, and what issue does he have with Siluca? Is he about to become Theo's new ally or his toughest enemy?

"Grancrest Senki" airs on Fridays at midnight JST on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and BS11. Information on other broadcast schedule and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also simulcast in select regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll and Hulu.