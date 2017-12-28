Grancrest Senki Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese action-fantasy anime series, "Grancrest Senki (Record of Grancrest War)," based on the light novel series written by Ryo Mizuno and illustrated by Miyu.

A new promotional video has been released for the upcoming action-fantasy anime series, "Grancrest Senki (Record of Grancrest War)," and along with it, the official key visual art for the series has also been revealed.

The video is currently region-locked to Japan, but it reportedly previews the series' opening theme song, "starry," performed by Mashiro Ayano, as well as the ending theme song titled "PLEDGE," performed by Japanese pop singer, ASCA.

Additionally, the official key visual art has also been revealed featuring the main protagonists, Theo Cornaro and Siluca Meletes, along with some of the more prominent characters they will be encountering and interacting with in their quest to bring peace and order back to their land.

The series is based on the Japanese light novel series written by Ryo Mizuno and illustrated by Miyu Fujimi. It tells the story of a continent overrun by otherworldly demons known as Chaos. For a time, the Lords of the continent fought these demons using their Crests, which give them superhuman powers.

However, instead of aligning with each other to stop the Chaos threat once and for all, the Lords instead begin to turn on each other in a bid to gain more Crest powers and lands, and thus become the dominating nobility all across the continent. It is up to a young mage named Siluca and a wandering knight named Theo to bring together their own crew to stop the wars between these nobilities and put an end to threat of the Chaos.

The series is being directed by Mamoru Hatakeyama for the Japanese anime studio, A-1 Pictures. Series composition will be done by the original creator, Mizuno with help from Shunsaku Yano, who is best known for his 2001 tabletop role-playing game, "Double Cross." WriteWorks is in charge of the script, while Hiroshi Yakou takes care of the character designs.

"Grancrest Senki" premieres on Friday, Jan. 5, at midnight JST on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and BS11. Information on other broadcast schedule and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll and Hulu.