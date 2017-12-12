'Grand Theft Auto 5' Doomsday Heist Launch: Next Major DLC Update Arrives Today

Facebook/Grand Theft Auto V "The Doomsday Heist" expansion is arriving for free to players of "GTA V Online" this December 12.

The countdown to the next major "Grand Theft Auto 5" DLC (downloadable content) update ends today with the release of the Doomsday Heist for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The heist will be the game's first since in two years and is described as a "massive new adventure" by Rockstar.

Online heists were first introduced back in 2015 allowing players to take part in Heist, one of the game's key modes. However, to lead a heist, a character needs to be at least Rank 12 and own a high-end apartment.

This makes the upcoming Doomsday Heist a remarkable one has given that it is the first one to be added after many new system and elements were introduced to "Grand Theft Auto 5" including this year's aircraft-centric update, Smugglers Run.

The heist will be live on today at 7:00 a.m. ET. The update's official description reveals that players will team up with some of the game's characters in order to save San Andreas from the impending doom.

"A billionaire tech mogul, an idealistic intelligence agent, a socially awkward conspiracy theorist, and a neurotic supercomputer have been forced into an unlikely alliance to save San Andreas from total annihilation," the description reads. "As apocalyptic threats mount from enemies unknown, you and your criminal crew are enlisted to untangle mysteries and eradicate threats spanning from the bustling streets of downtown Los Santos to the ocean floor and all the way to the inner depths of Mount Chiliad in an epic new online adventure."

Rockstar has released a trailer for the upcoming DLC update featuring its many highlights such as top-secret bases, go on bombing runs, and drive a flying car. The promotional image also features jetpacks, submarines, specialize suits, and tanks, things that are more in-line with a classic "James Bond" film than a "Grand Theft Auto" title.

"Grand Theft Auto 5" is currently available for the PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and PC.