(Photo: Rockstar Games) A promotional image from "GTA 5."

Despite no confirmation from Rockstar Games about "Grand Theft Auto 6" ("GTA 6") yet, there is a lot of buzz already about the yet-to-be announced "GTA 5" sequel.

With the massive success of the current installment (it continues to rack up sales four years since its initial release), fans assume that a new one has to be on the way. Even Rockstar has hinted in the past few years that they were already throwing ideas around for the next entry in the franchise.

Although some fans are starting to worry about the fate of "GTA 6" as Rockstar appears to be focusing on "GTA 5," specifically the online component, which receives regular updates and new content.

In fact, instead of a new "GTA" installment, much of the studio's conversations involving the franchise still revolve around the possibility of releasing single-player content for "GTA 5."

This is something that Rockstar director of design Imran Sarwar recently talked about in an interview with Game Informer, teasing that instead of "GTA 6," a single-player component for the current title might be released first.

We did not feel single-player expansions were either possible or necessary, but we may well do them for future projects. At Rockstar, we will always have bandwidth issues because we are perfectionists and to make huge complex games takes a lot of time and resources. Not everything is always possible, but we still love single-player open-world games more than anything. I don't think you could make a game like "GTA 5" if you did not like single-player games and trying to expand their possibilities!

For now, the expectation surrounding "GTA 6" will be bigger in every respect than its predecessor, which means bigger maps to explore and improved gameplay.

As Sarwar also noted above, the developers take all the time they need to put together a complex game, which would explain the delays of their big releases most of the time. It goes without saying that "GTA" falls under that category.

While much of their time is currently devoted to "Red Dead Redemption 2," past reports suggested they started work on "GTA 6" last year and it might be a while before it sees the light of day. Some speculate that it might end up being released for a new generation of consoles, if not on the cusp of the transition.