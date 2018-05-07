'Grand Theft Auto 6's' Arrival Remains Certain, but It Still Won't Happen Anytime Soon

Latest rumors are hinting that the sequel may not be released this decade

Facebook/grandtheftautoV The wait for 'GTA 6' may last for quite a while

Whenever the topic of "Grand Theft Auto 6" gets brought up, it's inevitable for two kinds of emotions to stir in fans.

There's the feeling of excitement knowing that as good as "GTA V" is, its sequel will be so much better because it has to be. The developers can't afford to disappoint with that particular upcoming game and risk ruining this series.

Inevitably though, the feeling of frustration will start to creep in for fans as well, and that's understandable. Sept. 17 of this year will mark the fifth year anniversary of "GTA V's" initial arrival, and many fans would suggest that the time is right for a sequel to be released, or at least announced.

To this point though, there are no real indicators suggesting that the developers at Rockstar Games are planning to either announce or release the next "GTA" game, and that's similarly understandable given all the work they are currently putting into "Red Dead Redemption 2."

Even the latest somewhat believable rumor concerning the sequel suggests that it is a ways off from being ready.

A video posted back in March by The Know features hosts Ashley Jenkins and Gustavo Sorola talking about information shared by an "inside source" who chose to remain anonymous.

Among the many details revealed by the source is a possible release window for the game. According to the source, the game could be ready to hit stores in about three to four years, meaning there could be an eight-year gap between entries in the series.

Most times, asking fans to wait such a long time for something they want to so badly is not a good idea because it risks the fans losing interest in whatever entertainment property that is.

That does not appear to be something that could happen with "GTA 6," however, at least if the success of the current entry in the series is any indicator.

For those who may have missed it, last month, an article from MarketWatch declared "GTA V" as "the most financially successful media title of all time." Over 90 million units of the game already being sold have helped the title earn that distinction.

On top of that, the game's multiplayer component, "GTA Online," remains immensely profitable for Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive, so many older players are still continuing to pump money into the game.

In some way, the incredible success of "GTA V" has probably contributed somewhat to the lengthy wait for the sequel, which must seem like an unfair bit of irony for more than a few fans.

Still, the success of the currently available installment of the franchise will only serve as a positive for the future of the series, because the developers understand that they have to deliver something truly memorable and special if they want to come close to or perhaps even surpass their previous accomplishments.

It's still going to be a while, but there's a very good chance that the lengthy wait for "GTA 6" will turn out to be worth it.